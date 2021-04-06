Kansas City businesses hope sales blossom amid spring weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As warmer weather hits the Kansas City metro, business owners hope it plants seeds for more sales, as they rebound from the winter months and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When it's bad weather out there, people are in and out, not much time to look around," Cheryl Poe, of Brookside jewelry store EB and Co., said. "Now that it's nice, they mosey about a little bit more."

Poe said she hopes the sunshine brings people into EB and Co.'s two stores.

"Going from that harsh winter and the pandemic, now that it's nicer out, we can have the door open and people can just be out and about more, be a little bit safer," Poe said.

KCSourceLink, a local nonprofit that helps start-up businesses, recommended while people are out, they should focus on helping small businesses.

RELATED: Tips for supporting small businesses this holiday season, even without much money

"It keeps more money in your community," Chanté Keller, network navigator for KCSourceLink, said. "If you spend $100 at a local business, 68 of those dollars [will] actually stay right there in your community, as opposed to only 43 if you shopped at a big business or large box store."

Startups and small businesses account for 60% of all new jobs, according to KCSourceLink research.

Poe said the jewelry store is seeing more foot traffic at its Brookside and Country Club Plaza locations.

Keller said she also is getting out and enjoying the weather while supporting local businesses.

"I think it's just great for your mood in general, from all the the cold, cold winter we've had," Keller said.

—

The Rebound Kansas City is our effort is to help metro residents play a role in moving our community forward. We would love to hear your thoughts and ideas to via email to rebound@kshb.com and we welcome you to join in the conversation on the Rebound KC Facebook Group.

Whether you're Getting Back to Work after a layoff, need help Making Ends Meet during these trying times or need tips on Managing the Pressure we're all feeling, The Rebound has resources to find help. We'll also make sure local leaders are Doing What's Right to get Kansas City back track after a three-month shutdown.

Need a job? Be sure to visit our local jobs board powered by Indeed.