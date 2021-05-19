Overcoming social anxieties after new CDC guidelines

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Going back to pre-pandemic days is going to be harder than many people expected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidance that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors, but that makes some uneasy.

“I think that fear is real and it's going to be here for some time," said Danielle Johnson, a clinical psychologist at The University of Kansas Health System.

Walking into a restaurant or drug store without COVID-19 protocols is giving some people heightened anxiety.

“We've done those things, and we feel protected and safe because I'm not around people. I can't catch COVID if I'm not around people. So, now, I get to go and be around people," Johnson said.

Johnson advises anyone who feels anxious about returning to "normal" to slow down and don't rush back to the way things were pre-pandemic.

“Being mindful of your comfort level and knowing that for some people, they are ready to go to Fort Lauderdale and, you know, spring break it up. Other folks are saying, 'I'm going to continue to wear this mask until I feel comfortable,' and there's nothing wrong with a slower approach," Johnson said.

Johnson said the change won't happen overnight.

“I don't think there's a magic number and date for how they will return to normal. It's gonna be process," Johnson said.

