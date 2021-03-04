Menu

We're Hiring: ALDI has 30 jobs open in KC area stores

ALDI is hiring around 30 employees in the Kansas City area.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Mar 04, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From the aisles to the registers to curbside pick-up, working at ALDI can be fast-paced.

“You keep very busy. The customers are very appreciative. There is always something to do. There’s no downtime and people enjoy that,” said Mark Bersted, the Olathe Division Vice President of ALDI.

ALDI has about 30 jobs open right now around Kansas City, including store associates and cashiers, with wages starting at $14 per hour.

Bersted said shifts typically run five to six hours and availability runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“An amazing amount of our store managers started at that exact level,” Bersted said. “As an associate, as a cashier, and worked their way up. And for anyone who works 25 hours or more a week, they get full benefits, insurance, dental, opportunity to participate in the 401k."

Bersted talked about some of the precautions ALDI is taking during the pandemic.

“We took that pretty seriously, obviously, you know, our workers are essential. We've done a lot to try and protect them and our customers with of course the masks and the social distancing and the one-way directional on the floor,” Bersted said. “Plexiglass guards on our check lanes, a lot of extra cleaning that we're doing, hand washing, you know the sanitizer at the front of the store for the customers and the cart wipes.”

Store manager Dan Paugh said his favorite part of the day is interacting with customers.

“I have a lot of regulars,” he said

He also talked about working at a grocery store during a very difficult year.

“It’s harder to put yourself in other people’s shoes because we’re all going through it and I think really just understanding that we’re all people, we’re all going through it together," Paugh said.

“Everyone still needs to shop. Everyone needs to eat, and we haven’t taken that lightly. We know how important it is,” Bersted said.

Bersted also recommends anyone interested in working in their local warehouse keep checking the ALDI website where they often post openings. Entry-level full and part-time warehouse jobs start at $18.35 per hour.

