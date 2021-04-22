Watch

We're Hiring: Briggs & Stratton hiring in Lee's Summit

Briggs &amp; Stratton is hiring at their Billy Goat Industries assembly location in Lee's Summit.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 08:00:29-04

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Billy Goat Industries, a part of the Briggs & Stratton Corporation, has about a dozen open jobs at its plant in Lee’s Summit, and for many of those jobs, experience is not required.

From brush cutters to lawn aerators - and taking part in the design, welding, painting and assembly - they make a wide range of products and need more people to help make them.

There are several jobs open in assembly. Wages start at $15 per hour with the opportunity to advance, and full benefits as well as a four-day workweek.

“These are great jobs. You get a chance to work with your hands,” said plant manager Ted Melin. “People think of being in a factory is boring, it's not boring here at all.”

To apply, go to the Briggs & Stratton career page and search for jobs in Lee’s Summit.

