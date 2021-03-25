We're Hiring: Cable Dahmer has dozens of wide-ranging jobs open in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cable Dahmer has more than 45 jobs open in the Kansas City area, ranging from sales consultants to car wash attendants and more.

"Every day is something new. You don't see the same thing twice. You're pretty much your own boss," Chris Redmond, a sales consultant who has worked at Cable Dahmer for three years, said. "You come in and you work on your time, a lot of phone calls, a lot of customer service. So, I mean, you see a new customer every day and get to help people get into their dream vehicles so I love it."

Amy Morrow is the Variable Recruiting and Training and Coordinator with Cable Dahmer and says Redmond isn't alone in enjoying his job.

"Most of the people that are here and have been here for a long time started at a different position, different career and decided to try something different and they love it. Here they are." Morrow said.

According to Morrow, Cable Dahmer has entry-level jobs open and is looking for people with a positive attitude.