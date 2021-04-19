We're Hiring: Kansas City Power & Light District has dozens of open jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Businesses in the Kansas City Power & Light district are hiring a wide range of jobs - both full and part-time.

As vaccinations increase and COVID-19 cases decrease in the area, the district is seeing more visitors.

“Even the ones that have been open for months are looking to staff up because we’re already seeing more and more people coming down to the Power and Light district,” said Rachel Waller, director of marketing for the Kansas City Power & Light District.

Openings include everything from housekeeping and landscaping, to serving and culinary positions.

Waller said that the businesses are still planning with COVID-19 precautions in mind.

“Safety is their number one focus on the safety of their team members, the safety of their guests,” she said. “They’re all following protocols. They’re all cleaning.”

Anyone interested in applying can visit the district's website.

