We're Hiring: Kansas City Public Library needs library assistants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library has at least 13 openings for library assistants.

The positions are part time, scheduled for about 20 hours per week and pay roughly $13.00 per hour.

And for those who love to help people but think a library might be too quiet of a place – think again.

"Libraries are not places where you have to be silent," April Roy, director of the Kansas City Public Library's Plaza branch, said. "We're vibrant community centers."

Library assistant Jasmine Shelby agreed.

"Everyone is so nice and it's such a lively atmosphere," Shelby said. "Yes it is. Shocking, I know."

For months, the branches have only been open for some services like pick up and computer appointments but hope to reopen soon for customers to browse the shelves again – and more.

"It's a big part of the reason we're hiring right now," Roy said. "We need to reopen to our normal hours, and we need some staff to help us do that."

Working at the library is not only a joy for Roy and Shelby, but a job with a purpose they take to heart.

"The heart of what we do is community service," Roy said. "We're here to meet the needs of our community. It's been vital for us to provide computer use for people who aren't connected or on the wrong side of the digital divide."

Roy said getting a foot in the door at the library "isn't always easy."

"So this would absolutely be a way to get your foot in the door here at the Kansas City Public Library," she said.