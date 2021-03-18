We're Hiring: Kansas City Zoo has more than 30 open jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo has more than 30 job openings right now, many for part-time and seasonal positions.

While there are jobs available working with animals, zoo officials say they get a lot of applicants for those jobs.

They would love more people to apply for many seasonal and part-time jobs to help guests when they visit. Those jobs range from ride operators to keeping the grounds clean to helping with retail and guest admissions.

"We're very conservation driven and it's important to us that we provide a place for people to come and see those animals and know that they're well taken care of," said Frank Wilburn, director of guest services at the Kansas City Zoo.

Bruce Terrell has worked at the zoo for about 12 years.

"I'm a nature guy at heart and to be working in nature is just a thrill for me," he said.

Terrell said he loves getting to work in several different areas of the zoo and meeting so many people in his work.

41 Action News found him enthusiastically greeting families while taking their tickets.

"I don't just represent like myself as a person standing out front of a zoo, I represent Kansas City," he said.

If you are underemployed and are looking for additional hours to fit around another work schedule, Wilburn said the Kansas City Zoo could be a good fit.

"We have a lot of folks like that today that have multiple jobs," he said. "If you want to work one day a week or you want to work five days a week, we have a position that would be a good fit for you."

