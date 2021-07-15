We're Hiring: Thrasher Group will train employees to fix foundations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From fixing foundation issues to concrete repair, Thrasher Group needs to hire about 15 full-time employees in the Kansas City area.

You don’t have to have any experience for these open jobs that include paid on-the-job training, both in a classroom and out on a job site.

Isaac Ellis and Jeff Baron both said it’s the people they work with and the people they help that make their jobs enjoyable.

“When we get there, they’re frustrated. They’re very anxious,” said Ellis about customers who may be dealing with serious issues with their homes. "The relief on their face is a really good feeling and makes the job very rewarding.”

Baron said entry-level employees would start at $16 per hour.

“But then there’s also skill-based pay they can get on top of that,” he said.

There are various sign-on bonuses available as well as other benefits, including 401k and vacation time.

“We want to give people a year-round job. We want to give a career opportunity to people and so we keep them on board throughout the entire year,” Baron said. “We take care of each other. We work together. It’s hard work but it’s very fulfilling and rewarding.”

