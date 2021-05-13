We're Hiring: TVH hiring in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — TVH is hiring, with openings at its Olathe location in both their office and warehouse.

The global company needs to hire several associate material handlers. The entry-level position pays between $14 and $15 per hour, more for second or third-shift hours.

It is also hiring for jobs in the warehouse, where some experience is needed for things like electronic assembly.

“We hire for attitude and train for aptitude,” said Bryan Brazil with TVH. “We have a lot of people move throughout the warehouse to different roles with increasing responsibility.”

Brazil said employees enjoy several non-traditional benefits at the company like an on-site preschool for full-time employees' children or grandchildren with rates he believes are competitive.

All employees and their dependents can access a free on-site health clinic.

“As long as you’re not contagious, and it’s not an emergency, they can do anything from first aid through you know testing and diagnostics, prescriptions, pretty much all the resources of a doctor’s office without having to leave the building," Brazil explained.

The employee wellness program includes opportunities to trade in wellness points for things like apparel or even a visit with a massage therapist who comes on-site.

Employees can also use a large recreation and exercise space that includes everything from pool and ping pong tables to gym equipment.

