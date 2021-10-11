Spend A Whole Year In 70-Degree Weather With This Road Trip

The perfect temperature: You know it when you feel it, and for most of us, it’s around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you’ve ever wanted the weather to just stay at 70 degrees, then gas up the old RV and check out the map for this dreamy road trip across the United States and into Canada.

Developed by climatologist Brian Brettschneider, the jaunt takes drivers along a path of 70-degree days as the seasons shift across the continent. Brettschneider developed the road trip map in 2015 by sampling almost 30 years of “normal” temperatures at every weather station in the U.S. and Canada.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this 13,235-mile route begins as far south as possible — way down in Brownsville, Texas, on the Mexican border. Because most of the U.S. stays cold in the winter, you’ll have plenty of time to explore the Lone Star State (three months!) before heading north with warmer weather.

Through the spring, there’s some noodling around the South and Mid-Atlantic until it starts to get too hot in the summer. Then it’s off to Canada and Alaska for a couple months!

Fall and early winter have you covering lots of ground, from the Pacific Northwest to a big swing through the Midwest and Southwest. On Dec. 31, you should be sipping champagne in San Diego.

Want to save on mileage? Brettschneider’s got you covered. He tweeted this map that skips the journey to Canada and Alaska:

Road-trip route where high temperature is always at, or very near, 70°F. #FunWithClimate pic.twitter.com/wkJsu0a1mE — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) August 17, 2015

This U.S.-only version of the trip is about 4,000 miles shorter. Instead of trekking all the way up to Alaska to avoid the summer heat, you’ll spend the hottest months in Colorado’s high country. (It stays pretty cool when you’re thousands of feet above sea level.)

The final months of the year take drivers through more mountain states and the Midwest before hitting that final leg toward New Year’s Eve in San Diego.

What a fun way to spend a year on the road! Here’s to lots — and lots — of sunny days ahead.

