1-on-1 with Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Darrel Williams sat down one-on-one with KSHB 41 Sports' Hayley Lewis to discuss his first regular-season start with Kansas City.

The 4th year Chief put up 68 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 31-13 win over Washington.

Darrel filled in for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire who reportedly tore his MCL in the Week 5 loss to Buffalo.

Edwards-Helaire will remain on the injured reserve for at least three weeks.

Kansas City improves to 3-3 on the season before heading to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.