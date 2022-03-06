2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship schedule released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship schedule was released Saturday night.

Kansas State University will play in Game 1 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.

The No. 8 Wildcats will face No. 9 ranked West Virginia. Viewers can find the game on ESPNU.

Whoever wins Game 1 will advance to face the University of Kansas in Game 3, meaning an impromptu Sunflower Showdown could be on the line.

As part of the quarterfinals, Game 3 will be played at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Fans can catch the game on ESPN/2.

Saturday night, the Jayhawks secured the No. 1 seed after winning the tie-breaker against Baylor. KU shares the title of regular season co-champions with the Bears.

The winner of Game 3 will face the winner of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Texas Christian University in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday, March 11.

The tournament concludes with the final game at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

All men’s games will be played at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Ticket prices start at $30 per session, with single-session tickets only available online .