2026 NFL Draft prospects give back at Special Olympics football clinic in Pittsburgh

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On Thursday night, the top prospects in this year’s NFL Draft will take the biggest step of their football careers when they walk across the stage and hear their names called, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

But before the spotlight finds them, many of those future stars spent their Wednesday morning making an impact in the Pittsburgh community.

Out at Hazelwood Green Park on the east side of the Steel City, 17 of the top draft prospects coached a football clinic for athletes from the Special Olympics. The event focused on fundamentals like footwork, passing and tackling. But the real emphasis was on connection, encouragement and fun.

“This event was very special to me,” said Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. “Getting to interact with kids and inspire them to be better versions of themselves … it just means the world.”

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NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visited the clinic to show his support and express the value of such an event.

“There’s nothing better than watching kids participate in sports, compete and learn valuable lessons,” Goodell said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

While the drills brought structure to the day, the atmosphere stayed lighthearted. Prospects and athletes shared laughs, high-fives and moments that went far beyond the game itself.

“They’re so genuine,” said Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. “They love football, they love being around their friends, and that’s what it’s all about, just having fun.”

The event also served as a reminder of how far these players have come. Just a decade ago, many of them were in the same position as the kids they worked with — learning the game, building confidence and chasing big dreams.

Now, they stand less than 24 hours away from potentially becoming first-round picks and joining the NFL.

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