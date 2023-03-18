2nd Round Saturday: Kansas, Mizzou in Round of 32

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks are live from Des Moines, Iowa, and the Mizzou Tigers have tipped off in Sacramento, Califonia, for 2nd Round Saturday.

Both area teams look to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

KU

With Bill Self missing from the Wells Fargo Arena sidelines again , the No. 1 Jayhawks were able to establish an early lead over the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Guard Joseph Yesufu, who started his collegiate basketball career in Des Moines with the Drake Bulldogs, got the crowd's attention with a 3-pointer that sailed in from near halfcourt, narrowly avoiding a shot-clock violation.

At the tail end of the first half, Dajuan Harris, Jr. went down on his ankle. He was subbed out and limped to the locker room.

Nevertheless, Kansas leads Arkansas 35-27.

Mizzou

The Tigers-Tigers showdown between Missouri and Princeton tipped off close to 5:10 p.m. from Golden 1 Center.

Princeton was hot at the 3-point line, leading Mizzou early.

Before tip-off, guard Tre Gomillion sat out warm-ups, signaling he'd be spending another game on the bench due to his injury.

In his absence, the starting lineup features DeAndre Gholston, Kobe Brown, D-Moi Hodge, Nick Honor and Noah Carter.

This story is developing and will be updated.