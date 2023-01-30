Watch Now
Sports

Actions

3 Chiefs players questionable to return after suffering 2nd-half injuries

Willie Gay
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay during a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Willie Gay
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Mecole.jpeg
Posted at 8:20 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 21:20:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs racked up three additional injuries in the second half — Willie Gay (shoulder), wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis).

All three are questionable to return, per the team.

Gay injured his shoulder after missing a tackle on Cincinnati running back Semaje Perine early in the third quarter.

Smith-Schuster limped off the field during a play in the third quarter.

And Hardman, who returned to the field after missing the second half of the season due to an abdomen injury, left the field after making a third-down catch.

In the first half, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was ruled out after sustaining a concussion early in the first quarter.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney also suffered an injury (ankle). He was officially ruled out in the second half.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.