3 Chiefs players questionable to return after suffering 2nd-half injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs racked up three additional injuries in the second half — Willie Gay (shoulder), wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis).

All three are questionable to return, per the team.

Gay injured his shoulder after missing a tackle on Cincinnati running back Semaje Perine early in the third quarter.

Smith-Schuster limped off the field during a play in the third quarter.

And Hardman, who returned to the field after missing the second half of the season due to an abdomen injury, left the field after making a third-down catch.

In the first half, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was ruled out after sustaining a concussion early in the first quarter.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney also suffered an injury (ankle). He was officially ruled out in the second half.