3 key contributors remain sidelined for Chiefs at practice Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three key Kansas City Chiefs contributors will remain sidelined for Thursday’s practice.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (sprained ankle) along with wide receivers Kadarius Toney (sprained toe) and Richie James Jr. (sprained MCL) are out for the second straight day, the Chiefs announced Thursday morning.

Two other players, running back Isiah Pacheco (bruised hamstring) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (bruised quadriceps), who missed Wednesday’s practice, were expected to return for Thursday’s training session ahead of a home game Sunday against Chicago.

Veteran Drue Tranquill, a free-agent signing from the Los Angeles Chargers, is the backup middle linebacker behind Bolton, who is among the most prolific tacklers in the NFL.

“We’re very fortunate we got Drue,” Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said.

He said Tranquill worked into the mix at middle linebacker against the Jaguars to get him early-season reps and help keep Bolton fresh in the Florida heat.

“I think that will help Drue if he has to step in there and take over for Nick in this one,” Spagnuolo said.

Toney was limited throughout the preseason after knee surgery early in training camp. He picked up the toe injury in Sunday’s win at Jacksonville.

But it’s James’ absence that could have the biggest impact.

James, a free-agent signing from the New York Giants in the offseason, is the Chiefs’ starting punt returner.

If he’s unable to play, Dave Toub, Kansas City’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, said Toney and fellow wide receivers Skyy Moore, Justin Watson and Rashee Rice could be candidates to return punts.

“All those guys can do it I feel, but we’ll see how it works out,” Toub said. “... We have guys that have done it and done it at a high level, so we’ll be OK. We just need 17 (James) to get healthy and get back.”

Toub said it might be a returner-by-committee situation against the Bears, depending on how many reps those receivers are taking with the offense.

