Chiefs RB Pacheco, 2 WRs, 2 starting LBs sidelined Wednesday at practice

Five Kansas City Chiefs players, including two wide receivers and both starting linebackers along with running back Isiah Pacheco, won't practice Wednesday, according to coach Andy Reid.

Reid said Pacheco has a bruised hamstring, while wide receivers Kadarius Toney (sprained toe) and Richie James Jr. (knee) also will sit out.

James has a sprained MCL, according to Reid.

Meanwhile, linebackers Nick Bolton (sprained ankle) and Willie Gay Jr. (quad bruise) won’t participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Both linebackers briefly left last Sunday’s win at Jacksonville before returning to the field.

“Most of them are just day-to-day,” Reid said. “Richie might be a little bit more.”

Bolton and Gay took part on the team walk-through Wednesday morning, but won't take part in the full-speed reps.

