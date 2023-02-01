3 local Kansas City-area law enforcement agencies show support for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom spirit is reaching all parts of Kansas City, from pet shelters to local businesses .

Even the local law enforcement agencies are joining in on the fun of representing Chiefs Kingdom.

In honor of the Kansas City Chiefs reaching the Super Bowl, three Kansas City-area police departments announced on social media they will be sporting some Chiefs gear from now all the way until the big game on Feb. 12.

Clay County sheriff Will Akin announced on Twitter deputies would be wearing Chiefs ball caps starting this past Monday.

#ChiefsKingdom, on Monday you’ll start seeing deputies showing support by wearing @chiefs ball caps and attire now through #SuperBowlLVII 🏈 pic.twitter.com/AlxpQWxQOk — Sheriff Will Akin (@SheriffWillAkin) January 30, 2023

Employees of the Tonganoxie Police Department will also be wearing team hats from now until Super Bowl Sunday, the department announced on Facebook.

Blue Springs Police Department is going one step further as the department announced on Facebook officers are not only allowed, but encouraged to wear Chiefs gear for the next two weeks.

Get ready for a whole lot of red on the streets now, even if you get pulled over for a parking ticket.

