3 Royals named finalists for 2026 Silver Slugger Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City Royals players have been named finalists for the 2026 Silver Slugger Awards.

According to the team, the three nominees — shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., catcher Carter Jensen and outfielder Jac Caglianone — put the Royals ahead of the Cubs, Dodgers, Brewers and Yankees for the most finalists in the last two seasons.

Witt, who has won the award the last two years, ranked first among American League shortstops in hits, doubles, batting average, on-base percentage and stolen bases.

If he is selected again, the 26-year-old would be the first AL shortstop to win the award back-to-back-to-back since Derek Jeter.

Witt was also nominated for 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove honors but was not selected.

Jensen, 23, made a splash in his rookie season. He ranked first in runs and doubles among AL catchers, hit 27 home runs to set a new franchise record for a rookie, and his 64 extra-base hits were the most in MLB history for a rookie catcher.

The last Royals catcher to win the award was five-time recipient Salvador Perez.

Jensen, who attended Park Hill High School, will flip the switch to turn on the Country Club Plaza lights on Thanksgiving as part of the 97th lighting ceremony.

Caglianone, 23, slashed .289/.340/.494 with 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI on the season.

If he receives the honor, he will be the second Royals outfielder to do so. Royal Willie Wilson last won in 1980 and 1982.

Managers and coaches vote for the Silver Slugger finalists and winners.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

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