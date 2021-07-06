‘4th & 1’ podcast: Who will be Mahomes’ great QB rival?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tom Brady had Peyton Manning, Troy Aikman had Steve Young, Joe Montana had John Elway, Terry Bradshaw had Roger Staubach and Kenny Stabler.

Quarterback rivalries add fuel to the NFL’s fire and have for decades.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has established himself as the best QB in the new generation of NFL players.

He’s led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in all three seasons as a starter, winning the 2018 MVP and helped Kansas City end a 50-year Super Bowl drought the next season.

Mahomes is a Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs to a second consecutive AFC title last season and is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history with 50 touchdowns in a season (50 in 2018) — Manning had 55 in 2013 and Brady had 50 in 2007.

Our “4th & 1” podcast crew, analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer, discuss who might become Mahomes’ great rival in the latest episode.

For now, it’s Brady, who has beaten Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game and during Super Bowl LV in February, but he (probably) won’t be around for the duration of Mahomes’ career.

Nationally, there seems to be a push to make Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson be Mahomes’ foil — or Baker Mayfield or Josh Allen given the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s situation, both as a player and off the field.

Mahomes is 3-0 against Jackson head-to-head so far, but there are a couple intriguing possibilities discussed along with other offseason topics.

