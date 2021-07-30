99 Club: Mahomes family stars in adorable video about Chiefs QB's Madden rating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sterling Mahomes, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews, had a starring role in his dad's unboxing video after again being named to the EA Madden “99 club.”

The honor indicates that Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP, has a 99 rating in the most popular NFL video game.

The video opens with Matthews bringing Sterling into a suite at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where Patrick greets them and says, “Dad is in the 99 Club again.”

It’s the third straight season Mahomes received a 99 rating.

He then opened a gift box from EA Madden, which included a “99” medallion and chain, which Patrick placed on Sterling’s neck.

