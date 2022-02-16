AdventHealth becomes title sponsor for Kansas Speedway's spring Cup Series race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The spring race at Kansas Speedway has a new title sponsor for NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races May 14-15 at the 1.5-mile tri-oval in Kansas City, Kansas.

AdventHealth and Kansas Speedway announced Wednesday that the health system will become the official health care provider of the track and gain naming rights for the May races.

The Cup Series race will be the AdventHealth 400, while AdventHealth employees will vote on a name for the Truck Series race through an internal contest in the coming weeks.

As part of the agreement, the Kansas Speedway infield care center and first-aid stations will receive AdventHealth branding.

“We share AdventHealth’s commitment to improving the lives of those in our community,” Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said in a statement. “We look forward to helping AdventHealth amplify that commitment as we embark on this long-term partnership together.”

AdventHealth already serves as the presenting sponsor of Speedways at Daytona International Speedway and as the primary sponsor for Ross Chastain’s car in the Cup Series.

“We are thrilled to extend AdventHealth’s relationship with NASCAR here in Kansas City,” AdventHealth Mid-America Region CEO Sam Huenergardt said in a statement. “Our whole person care approach to health care includes us supporting community organizations like Kansas Speedway that bring families and people from all walks of life together. We look forward to the impact this partnership will have on our community.”

The unnamed Truck Series race will be paired with the ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150 for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, with the AdventHealth 400 slated for 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.