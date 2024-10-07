ALDS Game 2 Updates | Royals look to even series tonight in New York

NEW YORK — The Kansas City Royals are looking to even up their American League Division Series with the New York Yankees with a win tonight.
3:15 p.m. | The Royals' starting lineup features 3B Maikel Garcia, SS Bobby Witt Jr., DH Vinnie Pasquantino, C Salvador Perez, 1B Yuli Gurriel, 2B Michael Massey, LF Tommy Pham, RF Hunter Renfroe, CF Garrett Hampson and P Cole Ragans.
Today is what matters. pic.twitter.com/nzJ8WzWmpf— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 7, 2024
1:30 p.m. | Royals captain and catcher Salvador Perez spoke to the media Monday afternoon. Watch Salvy's remarks in the video player below.
The Yankees won Game 1 of the series 6-5 on Saturday night in the best-of-five series.
Cole Ragans will take the mound for the Royals tonight against Carlos Rodon for New York. The first pitch is set for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on TBS.
Check back throughout Monday for the latest updates from KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer in New York.