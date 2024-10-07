ALDS Game 2 Updates | Royals look to even series tonight in New York

NEW YORK — The Kansas City Royals are looking to even up their American League Division Series with the New York Yankees with a win tonight.

—

3:15 p.m. | The Royals' starting lineup features 3B Maikel Garcia, SS Bobby Witt Jr., DH Vinnie Pasquantino, C Salvador Perez, 1B Yuli Gurriel, 2B Michael Massey, LF Tommy Pham, RF Hunter Renfroe, CF Garrett Hampson and P Cole Ragans.

Today is what matters. pic.twitter.com/nzJ8WzWmpf — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 7, 2024

1:30 p.m. | Royals captain and catcher Salvador Perez spoke to the media Monday afternoon. Watch Salvy's remarks in the video player below.

Royals' Salvador Perez talks in New York

The Yankees won Game 1 of the series 6-5 on Saturday night in the best-of-five series.

Cole Ragans will take the mound for the Royals tonight against Carlos Rodon for New York. The first pitch is set for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on TBS.

Check back throughout Monday for the latest updates from KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer in New York.

