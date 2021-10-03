Watch
All eyes will be on Salvador Perez’s attempt at history in Royals’ last game Sunday

Charlie Keegan
Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, lit up the morning of the Royals' final game of the 2021 season, in which catcher Salvador Perez has a chance to set the team record for most home runs in a single season.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Oct 03, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has a chance to make history Sunday afternoon in the baseball team’s final game of the 2021 season.

Perez could set the record for most home runs by a Royal in a single season.

The longtime Royal and fan favorite has hit 48 home runs so far this season. That ties the Royals’ record set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Perez will play Sunday.

Players usually get about four at-bats per game, giving Perez roughly four opportunities to hit a home run.

“I know he’s excited about these at-bats, he’s excited about helping us win and he’s excited about just finishing a really special season,” Royals Manager Mike Matheny said before Saturday’s game, in which Perez went 0 for 4.

Perez’s 48 home runs leads all players in Major League Baseball this season. He also leads players across the league in runs batted in (RBI).

The Royals play the Minnesota Twins at 2:10 p.m. Sunday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets to the game are available and range in price from $11 to $138. The Royals have won 74 games so far this season.

Before the season, Perez signed a four-year contract extension with the team.

