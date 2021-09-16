'Almost Andy Reid' knows how to carry a tune

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Black is one of the most popular doppelgängers of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, known online and in the community as "Almost Andy Reid." KSHB 41, your home of the Chiefs, learned he has other talents, too.

“A lifelong Chiefs fan, and now I have this opportunity to express how much I love our team and how much I love Kansas City with this," Black said. "To make people laugh and to be able to laugh with them is a great, great experience for me.”

That love of performing as Andy Reid has deep, deep roots.

“It goes all the way back to when I was very young in church … the kids always used to complain, 'Matt’s singing too loud, Matt’s singing too loud,'” Black said.

Black realized he had a gift for music, taking lessons in various instruments before settling on his vocal cords. He sang in his high school choir and began studying at the UMKC Conservatory of Music.

“I wanted to be a contemporary Christian artist," he said.

That was until an opera director pulled him aside.

“He says, 'Buddy, you have got too good a voice for that, we need to get you singing opera,'” Black said.

Thus began a professional pursuit of the craft.

“I’ve probably sung in front of millions of people over the years, with all the different performances that I've done. I've done leading roles in probably over 30 operas," Black said.

But he didn't want to make it a career.

“I decided that I wanted to have a family, have children, and it's just been an absolute blessing, so I sing opera now part-time," said Black, the Lyric Opera of Kansas City baritone.

Of course, when he's not singing, he's a part-time nearly professional head football coach.

“I just love getting out there and doing it, and sometimes I'll break out into song for people when they don't necessarily believe that," Black said. “I do consider this a gift. And so when you're given a gift, you know, it's up to you to use it and to share it. “

Black has many titles — he's almost Andy Reid, but he's most definitely a booming baritone.

He's eager to perform in front of audiences again as an opera singer, and though he hasn't had an audience with the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Chiefs, he's eager for that opportunity if and when it comes.