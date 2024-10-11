ALS patient excited for playoff baseball in Kansas City, has formed connection with team

Sarah Nauser said Kansas City Royals baseball means a lot to her as a longtime fan and as she battles amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Nauser was in the stands at Kauffman Stadium Thursday night and got to take in Wednesday night’s game too.

She was a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer the last time the Royals went to the playoffs. She was later diagnosed with the disease.

"From February until thankfully October this year, it’s nothing but baseball, so it’s great," she said. "It’s like I said, my outlet. It gives me something to look forward from and take my mind off of everything that ALS is."

In the years since, she has developed a relationship with the team and several players and loves getting to cheer them on and watching their success this season.

