‘An awesome feeling:' Blue Valley West alum Cam Duke relives first home goal with SKC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Homegrown youngster Cameron Duke is still soaking up every experience with Sporting Kansas City.

On the heels of one of the team’s biggest games of the year, Blue Valley West High School alum Duke recounted his first home MLS regular season score.

“It was an awesome feeling,” Duke told reporters following the team’s training Tuesday.

Sporting KC (13-7-5, 46 points) hosts the Seattle Sounders (13-6-5, 45 points) Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park, one of the largest regular-season games in recent memory.

“Obviously I've been trying to score a lot of goals lately and just trying to help the team,” Duke continued.

Duke’s second-half score helped SKC top rival Minnesota in an overwhelming fashion.

“Luckily I was able to get the fourth goal and it was awesome celebrating with all the fans and my family,” he finished.

The 20-year-old midfielder has played sparingly for the West’s best, collecting 451 minutes across 4 starts and a handful of substitutions.

“Obviously, I haven't played as many minutes as the other players…but just focusing on getting the three points. And if we do that, we keep getting wins and putting ourselves in the best possible position for the playoffs,” he finished.

