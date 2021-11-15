Andy Reid on Josh Gordon: 'His production will come'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have seemingly regained their swagger, courtesy of a convincing 41-14 win over the rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes had the offense clicking again, rattling off over 400 passing yards and five touchdowns. But for the fifth straight game, none of Mahomes’ throws wound up in the hands of newly acquired wideout Josh Gordon.

“His time is gonna come as far as the production in the pass game,” Andy Reid told reporters during his usual Monday Zoom availability.

Through six games in Kansas City, Gordon has snagged just one catch for 11 yards on four targets.

“Right now, he's attracting attention...which is opening up other people... which is a positive thing,” Reid continued. "I just keep telling him 'Be patient. It's going to happen,'" Reid finished.

Gordon signed with the Chiefs on Oct. 5, shortly after his reinstatement to the league following a myriad of off-the-field issues.

Back in the fold, with a team that seems to have found some chemistry, Gordon has yet to factor into the equation.

“I think he’ll get incorporated more and more as we keep going,” Mahomes said of Gordon leading up to the Raiders game. “We’ll try to find ways to get him the football, try to find ways to get him some easier completions... He has the talent, he works his tail off, and I know he’ll be a big part of this offense here soon."

Gordon will look to get going when the Chiefs host the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.