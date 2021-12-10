Andy Reid’s ‘heart is with Missouri’ ahead of Saturday’s Border War game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few houses are sure to be divided on both sides of the state line this weekend.

For the first time since 2012, Kansas and Missouri will renew their storied rivalry Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, sparking those near and far to reminisce on the animosity between old foes.

“It's such a great rivalry,” Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Zoom Friday. “But my heart is with Missouri."

Reid coached the Tigers’ offensive line from 1989-1991 before landing his first NFL gig with the Green Bay Packers in 1992.

“I thought it was really special when I was there,” Reid said.

He said he’s met Bill Self, the head men's basketball coach at the University of Kansas, since joining the Chiefs, even visiting Lawrence

RELATED STORY: Will Mizzou-KU rivalry have same spark as Border War resumes?

“He's a heck of a coach,” Reid said.

Self’s squad is rolling early this year, starting the season 8-1 and ranked eighth entering Saturday’s rivalry game.

The Jayhawks are 25-point favorites in the matchup, according to sports betting site Oddshark.