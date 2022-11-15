Watch Now
‘Approach every game as if you're the starter’: Chiefs’ running backs committed to camaraderie

2020 first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire recorded zero carries in week 10 win
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10), Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) and Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 6:29 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 19:29:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have three starting running backs. Or, at least they see it that way.

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco started for the third straight game in week 10, gaining 82 yards on 16 carries in the Chiefs’ (7-2) win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7).

“He's been amazing,” Jerick McKinnon said of Pacheco’s growth in 2022. “It's a (credit) to the type of player he is, the type of person he is, how he works...all that stuff."

McKinnon himself carried a hefty workload in the Chiefs' passing game, snagging six of eight targets for 56 total yards.

Committee-mate Clyde Edwards-Helaire seemed the ‘odd man out,’ recording zero carries and catching none of two targets in the 27-17 win.

“It's different when you're back by committee than a starter,” McKinnon said of the timeshare during a Monday zoom with local reporters. “But number one, you have to approach every game as if you're the starter. That's just got to be your mindset."

Head coach Andy Reid eschewed any notion of KC intentionally benching CEH, saying the game plan dictated the final workloads.

After three straight starts for Pacheco and decreased involvement in the run game for Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon, the rookie has become the Chiefs’ assumed starter at the position.

“Everybody's happy to see him have some success,” McKinnon said. “As a collective unit, we're pushing each other to be better."

