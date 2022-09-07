Aramark unveils new food offerings at Arrowhead for 2022 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the first week of the NFL season, which means Aramark Sports and Entertainment is unveiling new menu items, including several at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ concessions vendor praised “the work of our talented culinary teams in developing new and buzzworthy food programs and creative concepts that provide fans with the best possible dining experience on game day.”

The new food offerings coming to Arrowhead include new barbecue options, Doritos-encrusted empanadas and the KCDilla, a cleverly named quesadilla.

Jousting Pigs Craft BBQ and Buck Tui BBQ will each have new offerings at Arrowhead for the 2022 season.

Based in Liberty, Jousting Pigs will offer pulled-pork and brisket sandwiches, loaded pulled-pork fries and brisket nachos in Sections 107 and 316.

Based in Overland Park, Buck Tui also will offer pulled-pork and brisket sandwiches along with pulled-pork and brisket fries and BBQ chili crunch nachos in its signature Thai-barbecue concept in Sections 121 and 339.

The KCDilla — a chicken or steak quesadilla with cheddar jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo — will be available in Section 135.

Courtesy of Aramark It’s the first week of the NFL season, which means Aramark Sports and Entertainment is unveiling new menu items, including several at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Doritos empanadas — ground beef, onions, cheddar jack cheese and avocado crema — will be available in Section 111.

Courtesy of Aramark It’s the first week of the NFL season, which means Aramark Sports and Entertainment is unveiling new menu items, including several at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Other new offerings include the Stockyard burger, a burger topped with pulled pork and served with ghost pepper barbecue sauce, and vegetarian nachos.

Courtesy of Aramark It’s the first week of the NFL season, which means Aramark Sports and Entertainment is unveiling new menu items, including several at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The burger will be available in Sections 109, 127, 321 and 345, while the vegetarian nachos — tortilla chips topped with roasted corn and black bean relish, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole — will be available in Sections 131 and 322.

Courtesy of Aramark It’s the first week of the NFL season, which means Aramark Sports and Entertainment is unveiling new menu items, including several at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

—