Arizona Cardinals DE JJ Watt out against Kansas City Chiefs for opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defensive end J.J. Watt won’t be harassing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Watt is among seven inactives for Kliff Kingsbury’s Cardinals , but tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. will play for the home side.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore — who is expected to have a big season for Arizona, especially with DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games — and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr., who was acquired via trade with Las Vegas during the offseason, had already been ruled out.

In addition to Watt, Moore and Mullen, Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh is among the inactives along with running back Keaontay Ingram, linebacker Myjai Sanders and tight end Trey McBride.

The Chiefs’ inactives didn’t include any surprises.

Fourth running back Ronald Jones, third quarterback Shane Buechele, backup defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring, rookie tackle Darian Kinnard and wide receiver Daurice Fountain won’t play.

A Twitter List by KSHB41

The Chiefs elevated two veterans , linebacker Elijah Lee and Fountain, from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Lee, a Blue Springs graduate, is expected to start at strong-side linebacker when Kansas City’s in its base defense and contribute on special teams.

NFL practice squad rules allow for two standard elevations per game and a player can be elevated three times for games during the season.

No official replacement was added to the 53-man roster after tight end Blake Bell was moved to injured reserve Monday, so the team had to designate six inactives.

Kansas City had no players with injury designations for Week 1, while Arizona had already ruled out Mullen (toe) and Moore (hamstring) along with offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle).

The Cardinals listed Watt (calf), Ertz (calf), Pugh (neck) and Murphy (illness) as questionable for the game.

—