Kansas Speedway lands 2 NASCAR Cup Series for 14th consecutive year in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As has been the case every NASCAR Cup Series season since 2011, stock-car racing’s biggest stars and top touring series will make two stops at Kansas Speedway during the 2024 season.

NASCAR announced Wednesday that the AdventHealth 400 is scheduled for May 4-5, while the Hollywood Casino has shifted back a few weeks to Sept. 27-29.

The fall race at Kansas Speedway will now open the Round of 12 in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The spring weekend once again will feature a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, while the fall race weekend also will feature the final race in the Round of 12 for the Truck Series playoffs, the opening race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

“We’re excited to provide two weekends of NASCAR racing for our fans in 2024,” Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said in a statement. “It is fitting that Kansas Speedway kickstarts the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Between our exceptional on-track product and amenities, Kansas Speedway is a must-visit destination for race fans and a worthy location for such a prized date on the schedule.”

The spring races will air on FS1 along with the fall Truck Series race, while the fall Xfinity and Cup Series races will be on USA Network.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Kansas Speedway — whose original owner and operator, International Speedway Corporation, merged with NASCAR in 2019 — asked the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to amend its development agreement last month to exempt Iowa Speedway from a non-compete agreement to stage a Cup Series race next year.

The UG Board of Commissioners unanimously Sept. 14 to exempt Iowa Speedway.

Kansas Speedway added language as part of the amendment agreeing to make every effort to keep two races at the 1 1/2-mile tri-oval in Kansas City, Kansas, each year.

There will be four Cup Series races with a 250-mile radius of the Kansas City area next season — the two Kansas Speedway races, June 2 at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis and June 16 at Iowa Speedway.

