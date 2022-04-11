Bally Sports Kansas City loses 4 Royals games to streaming services

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week after announcing that all but one game would air this season on Bally Sports Kansas City, the Royals now say at least five games will only be available via streaming services.

The club announced last week that Bally Sports KC would televise 161 games with the lone exception being an April 29 game against the New York Yankees, which was set for AppleTV+.

Four more games have since been moved off Bally Sports Kansas City, a team spokesman confirmed Monday afternoon.

The Royals’ game on June 1 at Cleveland will be streamed on YouTube along with the June 8 against Toronto at Kauffman Stadium.

The latter game also will be broadcast on Blue Jays TV, but will not appear on Bally Sports Kansas City, according to the Royals.

Two other games, July 3 at Detroit and July 17 at Toronto, will only be available on the Peacock app owned by NBC Universal.

The remaining 157 games are still scheduled to appear on Bally Sports KC.