KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness reports on stories across Kansas, including a focus on consumer issues. You can contact Taylor by email .

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After an early afternoon game Wednesday, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hurried over to the Whataburger in Independence, but it wasn't just to get a postgame milkshake.

Witt announced his partnership with the fast-food chain to produce a short documentary film about him, as well as his family's deep Texas ties to baseball and Whataburger.

Bobby Witt Jr. partners with Whataburger for documentary-style short film

“It’s our go-to spot for post-wins, post-losses, post whatever it is,” Witt told me. “We were always like, maybe we’ll call it the Witt-a-burger."

Along with debuting the short film, Witt took part in a live question-and-answer session on Whataburger’s social media pages.

Taylor Hemness/KSHB 41 Bobby Witt Jr. at Whataburger

The event came on the same day the Royals announced a massive new ballpark planned for Crown Center, in partnership with Hallmark.

I asked Witt when he first saw the renderings the team shared during the announcement.

Kansas City Royals Conceptual renderings of the Kansas City Royals ballpark plan for Crown Center.

"I think today,” Witt told me. “I've seen some of the pictures people have sent out on social media and things, but just seeing that today, and getting the news a couple of days ago, a little before the big news popped out. A lot of excitement, a lot of buzz, and you know the resources you'll have in a new stadium, everyone's very excited.”

If you want to check out the new Witt documentary, it will debut on Whataburger's Facebook and Instagram pages.

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