'It's time to celebrate': Royals release exclusive postseason menu items, merchandise before ALDS Game 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just in time for Game 3 of the ALDS, the Royals released 11 new menu items and exclusive Team Store merchandise to celebrate the postseason.

Chris Morrison

“This is my third time trying to get this shirt. Every time I come out, it’s sold out,” said fan Rebekah Ruiz. “I’m picking up like six shirts to take back for all of us to dress out tomorrow for the game.”

Chris Morrison

Ashley Ficken, the Royals' director of food, beverage and retail, said most of the postseason-specific designs were unboxed this week.

While timing is always a bit of a guessing game, planning started in July and August.

Once the team clinched a spot in the playoffs, it was all hands on deck.

Chris Morrison

“Our buying process for the regular season is about a year in advance. Postseason's a completely different beast,” Ficken said. “We definitely want to capitalize on these opportunities of the extra games, but the priority for us is getting these products in the hands of our fans so that they can celebrate and commemorate.”

Chris Morrison

The Royals Team Store is located just inside Gate C of Kauffman Stadium. It will be open every day of the playoff season from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The shop has the largest selection of postseason jerseys, shirts and accessories in Kansas City. Plus, season ticket members receive a 15-20 percent discount on products.

Chris Morrison

“I don’t know what it’s gonna be like tomorrow, you know? It’s like holy cow,” said fan Becky Keesler. “I’m loving it. The whole town has been following the Royals this year a lot.”

And, of course, you cannot celebrate without food.

Fans can expect 11 new menu items at postseason games — sweet, savory and, for those who can take it, a kick.

Chris Morrison

“You don’t wanna jinx it, so you don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we definitely started brainstorming probably back in August,” said executive chef Laura Comer. “Some people might think stadium food is just hotdogs, brats, pretzels. This is the time we really get to shine and get creative as chefs.”

Comer said she wanted to play on Kansas City staples like BBQ and also embrace the current moment in time by incorporating fall.

Chris Morrison

“We’ve got a pumpkin spice latte pizza,” Comer said. “It’s been important to me that we use the food in Kansas City. We’re seasonal with Kansas City seasons and we’re representing.”

Regardless of what fans reach for on the table, Comer hopes the menu is a chance for a good photo opportunity, too.

Chris Morrison

“We always want to make things memorable, we want them to look good as good as they taste,” Comer said.

To make sure all of the new menu items land in the hands of fans in a timely manner, five extra traveling chefs and additional staff members have been added to the food and beverage team for the postseason.

The Royals and Yankees face off in Game 3 at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday.

—