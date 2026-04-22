KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

—

The decision to build a new Kansas City Royals stadium downtown at Crown Center has been a long time coming, and it is drawing mixed reactions from fans.

Kansas City Royals Conceptual renderings of the Kansas City Royals ballpark plan for Crown Center.

The team is partnering with Hallmark Cards to develop a new baseball stadium, surrounding mixed-use development, and a “reimagined” headquarters for both the Royals and Hallmark at Crown Center.

KSHB 41's Lauren Schwentker talked to Royals Manager Matt Quatraro about the decision to put the stadium downtown. He said it will be a huge boost for fans to be able to walk to games.

Kansas City Royals fans share mixed reactions on new downtown stadium at Crown Center

"It’s really exciting. It’s a big day for the city of Kansas City and the Royals, and I couldn’t be more excited about it," Quatraro said. "I've seen how much work has gone into it from the front office perspective and everyone that’s involved."

kshb Royals Stadium downtown

The more than $3 billion plan, which the Royals will cover 2/3 of, will build out 85 acres across Crown Center and Washington Square Park.

The development will also be funded through the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and the state's Show-Me Sports Investment Act.

Schwentker showed tailgaters renderings of the new stadium. Longtime fan Michelle Wills, who has loved the Royals since her grandmother used to watch the team, is open to the move.

kshb Royals Stadium downtown

"I'm excited," Wills said. "If we can't have it here, down there it'll be fun and a good venue."

Bee Griddine sees the new stadium as a fresh start.

kshb Royals Stadium downtown

"Change is good," Griddine said.

As for others, they are not as enthusiastic. Rob South said the current stadium holds all the memories.

KSHB 41 Rob South

"I've been bringing him ever since he was 5, so it's nostalgic, I guess," South said. "We like it here, but change is inevitable, right?"

The stadium at Crown Center is expected to be completed by Opening Day 2030, with groundbreaking planned for 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—