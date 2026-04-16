KCMO City Council passes Royals stadium financing ordinance, clearing way for team to play downtown

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council has officially cleared the way for the Royals to play downtown baseball at Washington Square Park.

Council members voted 11-1-1 on Thursday to pass Ordinance 260339, the stadium financing ordinance.

Councilman Nathan Willett (1st District) voted no, and Councilman Crispin Rea (4th District at-Large) abstained from voting.

Before approving the ordinance, Councilman Johnathan Duncan (6th District) introduced an amendment to ensure the development agreement and any ancillary agreements, such as a community benefits agreement, will go back before the council.

"Today's legislation is a historic day for Kansas City, the state of Missouri, and our entire region,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news release. “Our transformational new stadium and baseball district will bring more jobs to thousands of Kansas Citians, will bring professional sports and millions of visitors downtown, and will ensure the development of Kansas City’s core is second to no other city in our country.”

First introduced a week ago, the ordinance provides the framework for a $1.9 billion stadium project for the Royals in and around Washington Square Park and Crown Center.

Now that the ordinance has passed, the city can enter a comprehensive lease and development agreement with the team for a new stadium, office tower and Downtown Baseball District in the Washington Square Park/Crown Center area.

The city says the Downtown Baseball District will include publicly accessible parks and recreational amenities.

"The ordinance lays out a comprehensive list of duties for us to execute. There's a lot of work left to be done, " City Manager Mario Vasquez said in a news release. "We will engage with residents, and we will work to ensure that we can forge partnerships that will deliver long term benefits to Kansas City. That is what matters."

When first introduced, Lucas assured Kansas Citians that no new taxes would be required. He also promised the city would negotiate community benefits that reach “every corner of the city.”

Multiple sources will fund the stadium project: the city has agreed to contribute up to $600 million through bonds and other financing sources; the city will ask Missouri to commit money to the project through the Show-Me Sports Investment Act, which the legislature passed in 2025; and contributions from the Royals.

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, Kansas City Sports Commission, Visit KC, Civic Council of Greater Kansas City and Kansas City Area Development Council released a joint statement on the news of the passage of the ordinance.

“As a unified collective of the KC region’s business and civic organizations, we are encouraged and excited by the City of Kansas City, Missouri’s action today toward bringing Royals baseball downtown," the organizations stated. "With momentum building, this is an opportunity to move forward, preserving Kansas City’s legacy as a major league region and world-class sports destination.”

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While the Royals have remained tight-lipped about the stadium location, the team shared the following statement on Thursday:

"The Royals remain grateful for the work and attention of local leaders. We respect the process, which includes the City Council and Parks Board consideration, and the City Manager’s presentation of a term sheet for review and negotiation, with a long-term vision that we expect to include one of the largest private investments in Kansas City history. As always, our motivation is to find the best solution for our team, our fans, and our community. We’re excited by the possibilities this opportunity presents for our hometown.”

Before the ordinance was placed on Thursday's agenda, it had to make it through two meetings on Tuesday — the Finance, Governance, and Public Safety Committee and the KC Board of Parks and Recreation. After a few minor adjustments, the ordinance unanimously passed both to move on to the full council, with a recommendation to pass.

Washington Square Park is under the control of the KC Board of Parks and Recreation.

Moving forward, City Manager Vasquez is directed to negotiate and execute a term sheet, negotiate lease and development agreements with the Royals, and pursue state and federal financing for the project, along with Tax Increment Financing.

Some opponents of the proposal have threatened to launch a petition process to force a city-wide vote on the concept.

The Kansas City Royals have yet to announce exactly where they will build a new stadium, but owner John Sherman said on the home opener the team was “zeroing in on an opportunity downtown.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

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