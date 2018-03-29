Kids at The K: Activities for kids at the ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can enjoy a day at the ballpark with your kids.
If you don't mind taking a break from the game for a little while, there are great options for kids in the Outfield Experience, including putt-putt golf, batting cages, even the "Little K," a pint-sized stadium where you and your kids can pretend you're part of the next Royals World Series squad.
Also, Sundays are the best days to go with the kids. That's because there are face painters and artists before the games, and after the games, your kids can run the bases on the same field where they just watched their favorite Royals play.