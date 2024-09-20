KSHB 41’s Lindsay Shively, Royals’ Salvy talk stretch run to postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals begin their final home series of the regular season this weekend. They've got their eyes on making the postseason for the first time in almost a decade.

Earlier this week, I had the chance to sit down with legendary Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

He played on the team in 2014 and 2015 when the Royals went all the way to the World Series and won it in 2015. Known as Salvy, I asked the team captain what it has been like to bring Royals fans along for the ride on another season where games in September give us hope for October baseball.

Jonathan Goede / KSHB Salvador Perez - Kansas City Royals Captain

“Amazing! You know, I still remember 2014/15 like last night. You know?” Salvy told me. “I’m super excited for the younger guys that we have in here.”

In 2014 and 2015, Perez was a part of a group of players that played in the minor leagues together and had a visible bond on the field. I asked Perez how they foster connection with the 2024 team.

"Great relationships" he said. "We've got everything, veteran guys, we've got young guys, you know, and the biggest thing that I see in here, is they're all hungry. They all want to go to playoffs."

"They want to bring that to the city," he said, adding the team knows the support the fans bring every game. "So we're super excited. We can't wait!"

Perez is also the Royals nominee for the Roberto Clemente award. You can read why the team nominated him and vote for him here.

The Royals will play their final games of the regular season on the road where they could clinch their spot in the American League Wildcard.

The team has partnered with local bars or restaurants if you’re looking for a place to watch the games and you can find a list of participating restaurants online.

