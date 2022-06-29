Big 12 announces Roc Nation exec Brett Yormark as next commissioner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 has announced Wednesday that Roc Nation executive Brett Yormark will replace Bob Bowlsby as the next Big 12 Commissioner starting Aug. 1.

Yormark's contract with the Big 12 lasts five years.

“I’m here to listen, learn, find ways to add value, add resources and try to help shine a light on the importance of college athletics. I look forward to leveraging my experience and network alongside our presidents, chancellors and athletic directors to shape the future of the Big 12 brand and emphasize our collective strengths,” Yormark said in a statement.

Yormark has previously served as the COO and co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified. He also was the CEO of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team and Barclays Center in New York City. His experience also includes the role of vice president of corporate sponsorships for NASCAR.

"His decades of operational experience, relentless work ethic and strong industry relationships will be of enormous value to the Big 12, its schools and fans,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Bowlsby announced he would be stepping away from the league in April.

According to the Big 12, the decision for the next commissioner was led by the conference's executive committee.

“In Brett Yormark, we have chosen a highly adaptable leader who thrives in dynamic times. The landscape of college athletics is evolving to look more like the world Brett has been leading,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Big 12 Conference Board of Directors chair and Texas Tech University president. "As Brett immerses himself in college sports and connects with all our stakeholders, he will bring a fresh approach and dynamic energy to the Big 12 as we engage a new generation of student-athletes and fans.”