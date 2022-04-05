Bob Bowlsby to step down as Big 12 commissioner later this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby “will step away from the Commissioner’s chair later this year,” according to a news release Tuesday from the conference .

Bowlsby, 70, a native of Waterloo, Iowa, became the fourth Big 12 Conference commissioner in 2012.

He will remain as the conference’s commissioner until his replacement is hired, at which time Bowlsby will transition to an interim role “at the request of the Conference,” according to the release.

Bowlsby cited more than four decades in college sports leadership and “the major issues” college sports face in announcing his decision to step away:

After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career.



The Big 12 will soon bring in our four new members and negotiate a new grant of rights and media rights agreements. I truly believe the Big 12 and our member institutions are in a strong position now and as we look into the future. As such, this is an appropriate time for me to step away from the Commissioner’s role so that the next leader of the Conference can take the reins on these significant matters that will come to the forefront before the end of the term of my employment agreement in 2025 to set the stage for the Big 12’s future ongoing success. Bob Bowlsby, Big 12 Commissioner

During Bowlsby tenure, the Big 12 — and college sports — have undergone a seismic shift.

He was hired in May 2012 as Missouri and Texas A&M were exiting the Big 12 for the SEC on the heels of Colorado’s departure for the Pac-12 and Nebraska bolting to the Big Ten a year earlier.

Oklahoma and Texas announced plans to leave the Big 12 for the SEC by 2025 last summer.

Bowlsby helped the Big 12 replenish its ranks by quickly offering membership to BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston. All four teams will join the conference by 2024.

The Big 12 said the search for Bowlsby’s replacement “will begin in the next few weeks.”

On behalf of the Big 12 Conference, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Commissioner Bowlsby for his outstanding leadership over the last decade. Bob has consistently driven distributable revenue growth for the Conference’s member institutions, has stood strong during turbulent times in the world of collegiate sports, has led innovation within collegiate athletics, and has worked tirelessly to ensure the stability and future of the Big 12 Conference.



Bob’s leadership contributed to the opportunities afforded to our students and their success beyond their athletic experiences. The Conference will continue to excel, and we are confident of an even brighter future. I appreciate that during this transition, Bob will continue to be a trusted resource for the Conference in whatever appropriate role on which he and the new Commissioner mutually agree. Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec, who serves as chair of the Big 12 Board

Bowlsby helped restore the Big 12 Football Championship Game in 2017 after it was dropped in 2010 because the NCAA required at least 12 teams in a conference to stage a conference title game.

He’s also credited with playing “a key role” in the formation of the College Football Playoff to replace the Bowl Championship Series.

The Big 12 has won 25 national titles across all sports during Bowlsby’s decade at the helm, including the Kansas men’s basketball team’s championship Monday in New Orleans.

Bowlsby joined the Big 12 after stints as the athletic director at Stanford, Iowa and Northern Iowa.

He said he looks forward to spending more time with his family after the transition is complete.