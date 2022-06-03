Big 12, KC Sports Commission agree on 2-year extension for men’s, women’s basketball championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Conference announced Friday that it has agreed to a two-year extension to keep the Phillips 66 men’s and women’s basketball championships in Kansas City through 2027.

“Kansas City has been a valued partner, showcasing a true dedication to making these tournaments the best postseason basketball event in the country,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a news release. “As we prepare to welcome four new schools in the coming years, I’m confident Kansas City will continue to deliver a first-class Championship experience for our athletes, administrators, fans and partners.”

Although the 2022 tournament fell amidst a winter storm , the basketball weekend drove guests into the city .

After two years of learning to navigate COVID-19, the 2022 tournament continued with no restrictions compared to 2021 .

As the agreement to host continues, so does the expansion of the streetcar.

Kathy Nelson, the Kansas City Sports Commission president and CEO, hopes KC will continue to capitalize on its accessibility to attract similar events.

"We know we’re a force and it’s because of things like the streetcar and our relationships with people like Union Station, Power & Light District, and all great venues we have,” Nelson previously told KSHB 41 News . we certainly stand out of these things

The men's tournament, which started in 1997, has taken place in Kansas City 21 times, including every competition since the 2009-10 season. It was played in Dallas three times (2003-04, 2006) and Oklahoma City twice (2007, 2009).

The women's tournament has been in Kansas City 13 times, returning to Kansas City in 2021. It was previously played at Municipal Auditorium from 1997-2002, 2005, 2008, and 2010-12.

