Big 12 Tournament brings big business to KC hotels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Tournament is bringing traffic to Kansas City in the form of basketball fans .

"This is the best time to be in the hospitality industry in Kansas City," said Shane Somers, director of sales and marketing for the Westin and Sheraton hotels at Crown Center.

This year's tournament comes after a whirlwind start of the year for KC including a Super Bowl win, celebratory parade and the opening of a brand-new airport terminal.

Getting into the spirit for the annual championship that has become a staple for the city, the Loews Kansas City Hotel is adorned in Big 12 decor.

"It just seems to put a smile on everyone's face whether you watch basketball or you don’t," said Brian Johnson, managing director of Loews.

Between the Big 12 men's and women's tournaments, officials estimate close to $21 million in revenue will be generated.

"I think it’s important to remember it’s not just about hotels, it’s about local business, it’s about retailers, it’s about restaurants," Johnson said. "The local economy and the economic impact is significant."

Through the tournament's tenure in KC, Johnson says he's noticed people making it an annual trip, coming back with friends and family to enjoy basketball.

At the Westin at Crown Center, Somers says March is one of their busiest months in general, between conferences and the tournament.

"This year is probably bigger simply because all the teams feel like they have a shot," Somers said.

Even after the tournament concludes, demand will not slow down. The city will have just over a month to prepare for its next big event: the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Let’s just say 2023, it’s going to be an exceptional year," Johnson said.

