Fans from near, far hype up for Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Tournament has become a Kansas City staple and tradition for fans in and around Kansas and Missouri.

"It’s the greatest venue there is," said Jeff Shaw, a Kansas Jayhawks fan who's been cheering on the team for over 20 years. "The city just opens up all the Big 12 teams with open arms. Our hospitality, just the people of Kansas City, love the Big 12 Tournament being here."

He says the warm embrace even includes competitors.

Students from West Virginia's pep band have been looking forward to this tournament all year. Some to the group's freshmen members tell KSHB 41 they've heard plentiful stories of how fun it is.

"I just feel like it's one of the most competitive conferences," said Clara Johnson, a member of the band. "The atmosphere, the excitement around who’s going to win, what’s going to happen."

Locally, Kansas fans are a dime a dozen at the tournament, but they don't take it for granted. The reigning NCAA champs are celebrating as much as they can.

"Being a Jayhawk fan, I’m a big college basketball fan, so to be lucky enough to have an event like this every year is pretty special," said fan Kyle Watts.

The tournament continues into the weekend.

Thursday's lineup features Iowa State playing Baylor at 11:30 a.m., Kansas playing West Virginia at 2 p.m., Oklahoma State taking on Texas at 6 p.m. and TCU playing K-State at 8:30 p.m.

—