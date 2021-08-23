‘Big brother’ Anthony Hitchens sees big potential in Chiefs’ young linebackers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens is healthy and ready to mentor the next generation heading into his fourth season in Kansas City.

Taking rookie Nick Bolton and second year thumper Willie Gay Jr. "under his wing" in 2021, Hitchens sees potential in the new bunch.

#Chiefs Anthony Hitchens always eyeing improvement. “The sacks...[vs. AZ] we got them but..there’s things on the back end we could’ve cleaned up.” pic.twitter.com/cVcz8CUE72 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 23, 2021

“They’re relying on me less and less,” Hitchens told reporters Monday.

Head coach Andy Reid described the former Cowboys backer as a ‘big brother’ to the unit.

“They’re chasing improvement every day and every week,” Hitchens continued.

Hitchens reflected on how he was mentored in his early years in the league, saying it's now his turn to do the same for younger players.

"They ask me questions and things like that, on the field, off the field, extra time in the meeting room and stuff like that," he said. "So, whatever I’ve got to offer, I’m going to offer. I was young. I had two veterans above me that gave me the game. So, it’s only right for me to show up every day, work hard and give it back to the young guys."

The Chiefs wrap-up preseason play Friday, Aug. 27, against the Minnesota Vikings in a game people can watch on KSHB 41 News.