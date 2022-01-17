Watch
'Big man' Nick Allegretti grabs big playoff touchdown for Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti picked up a touchdown in a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jan 17, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Third-year offensive guard Nick Allegretti came up big in the Red Zone Sunday night in the Chiefs' playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With just over 10 minutes left in the 3rd quarter, the Chiefs were at third and goal and decided to send their big man into the end zone for some short-yardage trickery.

Allegretti's score helped Kansas City extend their lead to 28-7 before the Chiefs ultimately closed out their Wildcard Weekend play with a 42-21 victory over the Steelers.

"One of those things where it's like, always be ready. We are definitely the last choice, but always be ready for the play...I saw that he (Patrick Mahomes) was confident and I was like well he must think I'm going to catch it and so it worked," Allegretti said.

KSHB 41 Sports sat down exclusively with the offensive lineman post-game to get his thoughts on the touchdown.

