Big Ten vs Big 12 showdown coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers will meet for the first time since 1906 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The two teams will meet on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in a Big Ten vs. Big 12 showdown.

“Arrowhead Events is excited to once again host major college football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, this time welcoming Cincinnati as they battle Nebraska,” Matt Kenny, executive vice president of Arrowhead operations and events, said in a news release. “Our stadium is an iconic sports and entertainment destination and we’re eager to create another unforgettable experience for both teams and their fans.”

When the teams last faced off against each other, over a century ago, the Cornhuskers shut out the Bearcats 41-0.

The two squads have had numerous players in the years since go on to play in the NFL, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who played college football at Cincinnati.

Originally, the game was scheduled for 2020. However, it was rescheduled to 2025 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cincinnati will serve as the “home” team.

“Opening the 2025 season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is an incredible chance to showcase Bearcats football in one of the NFL’s most iconic venues,” University of Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham said in the release.

As Kansas City is around a three to three-and-a-half-hour drive from Lincoln, Troy Dannen, Nebraska’s director of athletics, said the destination is perfect for Husker fans who have been itching for closer road games.

"This game offers an excellent opportunity for our great fan base to make a short trip to watch the Huskers open the season and enjoy Labor Day weekend in Kansas City," Dannen said.

Single-game tickets will become available to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Presales are available for Cincinnati, Nebraska and Chiefs season ticket holders as well as Jackson County residents.

More ticket information can be found here.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium served as one of the University of Kansas' home fields during the 2024 season while the Jayhawks renovate David Booth Memorial Stadium.

