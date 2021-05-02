Birthday behavior: Kyle Busch wins Buschy McBusch 400

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kyle Busch certainly celebrated his birthday weekend in style.

The newly minted 36-year-old rode the momentum from Saturday’s overtime truck series win, to a win in Sunday’s Buschy McBush Race 400.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race sported an unforgettable name and similar finish, with five separate caution flags in the last 20 laps.

“The Buschy McBush race huh,” Busch said during a post-race interview with Fox Sports One. “Looks like the Busch won it.”

Denny Hamlin, who won the two previous races at Kansas, hit the wall and blew a tire with 20 laps to go.

Headline race sponsor Anheuser-Busch, let fans pick the official race name through an online survey.

Sunday’s race celebrated the 20th anniversary of the inaugural cup series race at Kansas Speedway in Sept. 2001.

Busch also nabbed Stage 1 of Sunday’s cup series race in convincing fashion.

Kyle Larson and crew dominated laps 81 through 160, winning his fourth stage of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were prominently featured in NASCAR’S pre-race broadcast.

Reid told the FS1 crew, Sunday's race was his first time attending a race in-person.

Joined by actor Eric Stonestreet, and Emporia, Kansas, native turned broadcaster Clint Bowyer, Mahomes promoted the league's iRacing events.

